Q&A with an inspiring woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative

What is your favorite quote or motto?

At different times, I find different words inspirational. My daughter would say my most-used quote is, “Say what you mean; mean what you say.” My parents demonstrated to me and my siblings the importance of our words and actions being in alignment, and the value of keeping our word. Each of my grandparents and parents were (and are) mighty examples of self-respect and integrity. The other phrase I turn to frequently came from my Mom, who has never taken “no” as the final answer. She told me when faced with adversity, “There is always a way.”

How would you describe a great day at work?

Getting an early start on the day, checking a lot of stuff off a to-do list, taking a break outside to clear my head, and working through a sticky issue with an interdisciplinary team of talented folks. At the end of the day, I can look back and see evidence of collaboration and creativity, and remember a good amount of laughter.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?