Q&A with an inspiring woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative

Professional memberships and other community activities:
• Nebraska Trails Foundation Board Member;
• National Parks Conservation Association Trustee, Board Secretary;
• Former Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner;
• Prairie Corridor on the Haines Branch, Cabinet Member.
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by many family members. My older brother epitomized YOLO (You Only Live Once), working as an actor. My mother is grace and tenacity; each time life let her down, she found a way to remake her skills and keep on going. My dad was selfless and found ways to mentor youth through athletics. My Uncle John was a consummate dreamer and scientist. I have also been inspired by many aunts who loved generously and faithfully. I continue to be inspired by people who radiate hope in adversity.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I would like to inspire anyone who questions if their voice has a place in the choir. I want those who feel unnoticed to know they are valuable and worthy of respect.
What does leadership mean to you?
I believe at the heart of leadership is service. Service to others, service to a cause or mission, and service to community. I believe leadership goes beyond position in an organization or business title. All of us are leaders when we act for others.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
At different times, I find different words inspirational. My daughter would say my most-used quote is, “Say what you mean; mean what you say.” My parents demonstrated to me and my siblings the importance of our words and actions being in alignment, and the value of keeping our word. Each of my grandparents and parents were (and are) mighty examples of self-respect and integrity. The other phrase I turn to frequently came from my Mom, who has never taken “no” as the final answer. She told me when faced with adversity, “There is always a way.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
Getting an early start on the day, checking a lot of stuff off a to-do list, taking a break outside to clear my head, and working through a sticky issue with an interdisciplinary team of talented folks. At the end of the day, I can look back and see evidence of collaboration and creativity, and remember a good amount of laughter.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Probably the best advice I ever got came from many of my teachers and a few of my bosses. Do your homework. It really didn’t matter what job I had or what task I was asked to do, all of the work required understanding the scope of the issue, the underlying facts, and the resources on hand to find a solution.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Focusing on my career with the National Park Service, the high points for me were having a hand in the creation and development of new national park units in Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio and Illinois, leading the planning that led to the redesign of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (St. Louis Arch), and working with an incredible team to update the agency’s management policies. I can’t wait to see what my newest career will bring forth!
How have you changed over the course of your career?
At the beginning of my career, I worked as a field ecologist doing inventory and monitoring threatened and endangered species. My job had a very narrow focus, counting individual specimens. Now, I’m a stay-at-home parent and a City Council representative. Over the course of my careers, I’ve grown a greater appreciation for the time it takes to accomplish big things. Certainly, I can say I have more patience now than I had in my twenties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!