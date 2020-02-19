Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jessica Kolterman

Professional memberships and community activities:
Seward City Council - Ward 1 representative
Rotary Club
Seward Fourth of July Committee
Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership
Fremont Methodist Health Foundation Board member
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital volunteer
Fremont Chamber of Commerce/Greater Fremont Development Council Boards
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church - Seward
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by so many people in my life. My great-aunts Rita Geis and Bess Ronk were wonderful inspirations. Both women were independent, lived life on their own terms, and forged their own paths in a time when that was not common. I am fortunate to still have both grandmothers in my life, and they inspire me every day. My sister and my mom inspire me as working mothers. Our employees inspire me. Inspiration is everywhere in my life!
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I often think about my birth daughter and being a good example for her. She is so much more confident than I remember being at her age, but I am sure she still has days where she needs inspiration. I try to inspire our employees in their jobs – hoping they know how valued and appreciated they are. I hope to inspire people to engage in their communities, showing the positive impact it can have on their lives in so many ways.
What does leadership mean to you?
Showing up. To me, leadership means showing up and staying until you get the job done. I’m a big believer in leading by example. It’s rare that I will ask a team member to do something that I am not willing to do. If I’m asking people to stay late, I stay late. If I am asking them to work on a Saturday, I work on the Saturday. Leadership is showing your team members that you value and support them.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I have several. “Well behaved women seldom make history” is one, and another one is “Fake it until you make it.” Our family motto was always, “The family that shovels together, stays together.” My Dad used to say that when we had five driveways and a downtown roof to shovel every time it snowed. Turns out, he was right. Our family bonded so much during those times, and we still talk about it today.
How would you describe a great day at work?
I enjoy days when I get to interact with the public – so it might include giving a tour of one of our facilities, a media interview, or a public speaking event where I get to tell the story of our company. I love spending time with our employees, so it would also include my pink hard hat and work boots and time on the floor, talking to our team members and looking for ways to support them in their roles.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My parents always assured me that God has a plan for me, and I took that to heart. Kim Robak, a long-time mentor, has been great in offering professional advice my entire career. Once after a rather public firing, she told me to hold my head up, put it behind me and move on. I needed someone to say that to me rather forcefully, and she did. I took her advice and it led me to where I am today.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Last October, I was the emcee for the ribbon cutting of the new Costco/Lincoln Premium Poultry complex – a project I’ve worked on since 2016. I am employee No. 2 for the company. We have created 1,000 jobs, provided opportunities for 100 farm families, and it is anticipated that our facility will have an economic impact of $1.2 billion annually – about 1% of Nebraska’s state GDP. This project has changed lives, and every day I am thankful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve grown in confidence in my abilities, in knowing my strengths and weaknesses, in asking for what I need, and in understanding how to work with people. I’ve discovered that there isn’t always a set path, and that it’s OK to make your own. I’ve figured out what works for me, and that may not be what works for everyone else – but that’s OK too.