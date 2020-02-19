Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jessica Kolterman

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My parents always assured me that God has a plan for me, and I took that to heart. Kim Robak, a long-time mentor, has been great in offering professional advice my entire career. Once after a rather public firing, she told me to hold my head up, put it behind me and move on. I needed someone to say that to me rather forcefully, and she did. I took her advice and it led me to where I am today.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?

Last October, I was the emcee for the ribbon cutting of the new Costco/Lincoln Premium Poultry complex – a project I’ve worked on since 2016. I am employee No. 2 for the company. We have created 1,000 jobs, provided opportunities for 100 farm families, and it is anticipated that our facility will have an economic impact of $1.2 billion annually – about 1% of Nebraska’s state GDP. This project has changed lives, and every day I am thankful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.

How have you changed over the course of your career?

I’ve grown in confidence in my abilities, in knowing my strengths and weaknesses, in asking for what I need, and in understanding how to work with people. I’ve discovered that there isn’t always a set path, and that it’s OK to make your own. I’ve figured out what works for me, and that may not be what works for everyone else – but that’s OK too.

