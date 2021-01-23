Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jasmine Kingsley

Senior Vice President, Legal & People and General Counsel at Hudl
• B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania;
• J.D. from Harvard Law School;
• Admitted to State Bars of California and Nebraska;
• Chair, Local Business Strategies Subcommittee, Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force;
• Vice Chair, Rabble Mill Board of Directors;
• Member, Inspire Advisory Board;
• Member, Lincoln Community Foundation Board of Directors;
• Member, Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health.
Kingsley began her legal career in private practice at law firms in Silicon Valley and focused her practice on technology and intellectual property transactions. She joined Hudl as general counsel in 2015 and currently leads the company’s global Legal and People Operations teams.
Who has inspired you?
I’m inspired by so many people, but especially strong women and working moms. They are my heroes. My mom, a physician and single mom of four daughters, overcame hard things to do hard things and never let the limiting expectations and beliefs of others curtail her sense of what is possible. She instilled that same ethos in my sisters and me, and it’s a value I’ve relied on in pursuing my own dreams.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Young people, including my own children, nieces and nephews. I especially hope to inspire young women of color and those underrepresented in their respective fields.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership to me is about being of service to others – seeing potential, creating opportunity, lifting people up and positioning them to succeed. It’s also about being there to help pick up the pieces and find another way when they don’t!
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I struggle to pick a favorite, but here’s one that has been really instructive for me:
“All over the world, girls are raised to be make themselves likeable, to twist themselves into shapes that suit other people. Please do not twist yourself into shapes to please. Don’t do it. If someone likes that version of you, that version of you that is false and holds back, then they actually just like that twisted shape, and not you. And the world is such a gloriously multifaceted, diverse place that there are people in the world who will like you, the real you, as you are.”
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
How would you describe a great day at work?
My best days at work are the ones where I get to work collaboratively with smart people who think differently than me to solve problems. I get especially charged up when that diversity of thought results in innovation and the reframing of those challenges into opportunities to level up.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Something my dad used to say all the time: “By the yard, it’s hard, but inch by inch, everything’s a cinch.” It’s a good reminder to not allow oneself to become overwhelmed by the magnitude or complexity of a goal and to take it one breath at a time.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
In the fall of 2020, the Lincoln Young Professionals Group honored me with the Lincoln Young Leaders Young Professional of the Year award. My team, family and friends came out to support me (socially distanced in person and virtually), and it was such an honor to be recognized among so many local leaders for whom I have tremendous respect. On the heels of one of the hardest years on record, it was definitely a highlight.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
In reference to the Adichie quote above cautioning against twisting oneself into shapes to appease others, there were points earlier in my career where I felt I had to don a “work costume.” This wasn’t just about the dress code, but also about limiting the extent to which I allowed my authentic self to show up in the workplace. I spent too much energy trying to hide my vulnerabilities as a way to prove my worth, and it made me unhappy. As I’ve become more senior in my career, I’ve gained the confidence to own the areas where I excel and to be self-effacing about my humanity and my weaknesses. We all have them! This shift has been especially helpful as I’ve had the opportunity to build teams. Developing the self-confidence to hire people who are smarter and better than me has been a game changer.