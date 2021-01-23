Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jasmine Kingsley

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

Something my dad used to say all the time: “By the yard, it’s hard, but inch by inch, everything’s a cinch.” It’s a good reminder to not allow oneself to become overwhelmed by the magnitude or complexity of a goal and to take it one breath at a time.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?

In the fall of 2020, the Lincoln Young Professionals Group honored me with the Lincoln Young Leaders Young Professional of the Year award. My team, family and friends came out to support me (socially distanced in person and virtually), and it was such an honor to be recognized among so many local leaders for whom I have tremendous respect. On the heels of one of the hardest years on record, it was definitely a highlight.

How have you changed over the course of your career?