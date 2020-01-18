Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dannielle Oestreich

Who has inspired you?
All the men and women who have made the best out of life-changing situations. We are all facing something in our life that can keep us down and prevent us from living our best life. When I see someone who has broken through and is pushing forward despite a hard time in their life, I feel inspired in my own journey living with Multiple Sclerosis to keep forging ahead.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Out of everyone I meet, the three people whom I want most to feel inspired by me are my kids. My job as a mom is the most important title I carry, and at the end of the day, if I help their light shine a bit brighter or I have inspired them to tackle something head on or to let something go, then I call that a good day. They are probably the hardest three people to inspire, as I’m also the one enforcing the rules, but I’m always up for a challenge.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership isn’t about being in charge and always in the spotlight. It’s about helping others find their passions and strengths, and helping them shine their brightest. A leader helps others see how bright they can shine when they can’t see it for themselves.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
My favorite quote is “Create the things you wish existed,” and it is what inspired me to create Lincoln MS Connect. When I was diagnosed in 2014, there was no connection or support system for people living with MS in Lincoln. It was a very scary and vulnerable time in my life, and I wished there had been something for me. So I decided to create it for others who were starting their journey with MS.
How would you describe a great day at work?
Connecting with people who are struggling with their diagnosis or lost in where to turn, and then helping guide them in their journey and seeing the change in their tone or outlook when we are done talking. Changing people’s lives for the better is what it’s all about.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My dad told my siblings and I to do the right thing, even when no one was looking, and to always keep our word. Those are the guiding principles in my life and at the heart of what I do.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I was entrusted to be the voice of Nebraskans living with MS alongside some of my most trusted peers on Capitol Hill, where we spoke to our Congressmen and Senators about issues facing those of us living with MS here in our great state.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I have become more transparent with the members of Lincoln MS Connect with how I am doing with my own health. When you have people coming to you for hope and support and light, you often put on the smile even though you are in pain or struggling too. I found that creates an unrealistic persona as we are all human and have bad days. I’m naturally a very positive, forward-thinking person, but I am still human and have my bad days. Letting people see the whole picture has been a blessing, as it allows everyone to know that we can still be positive even when we are hurting.