Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dannielle Oestreich

How would you describe a great day at work?

Connecting with people who are struggling with their diagnosis or lost in where to turn, and then helping guide them in their journey and seeing the change in their tone or outlook when we are done talking. Changing people’s lives for the better is what it’s all about.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My dad told my siblings and I to do the right thing, even when no one was looking, and to always keep our word. Those are the guiding principles in my life and at the heart of what I do.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?

I was entrusted to be the voice of Nebraskans living with MS alongside some of my most trusted peers on Capitol Hill, where we spoke to our Congressmen and Senators about issues facing those of us living with MS here in our great state.

How have you changed over the course of your career?

I have become more transparent with the members of Lincoln MS Connect with how I am doing with my own health. When you have people coming to you for hope and support and light, you often put on the smile even though you are in pain or struggling too. I found that creates an unrealistic persona as we are all human and have bad days. I’m naturally a very positive, forward-thinking person, but I am still human and have my bad days. Letting people see the whole picture has been a blessing, as it allows everyone to know that we can still be positive even when we are hurting.

