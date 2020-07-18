Q&A with an inspiring woman: Connie Edmond

“You have a mind of your own; use it and do not let others influence it.”

“Never say ‘I can’t do it.’ If someone else can do it, then so can you. It may take you a little longer, it may not look as nice, and you may have to utilize a different process, but you can do it!”

He also told me to “Take a stand for something, or you will risk falling for anything.”

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?

My first job as an Auditor for the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the conclusion of my very first audit assignment at a major corporation, and presenting a significant tax assessment to the Chief Financial Officer. The CFO gave me a Hallmark card that said, “Smiles are contagious and are started by other smiles. We are sure going to miss your smile. Good luck with your career.” That reinforced to me that it isn’t about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Another highlight was the day that I decided I wanted to have a greater impact and go into private practice.

How have you changed over the course of your career?

I’m more mindful of my purpose and focus. Simply put, I’ve become more resilient. I look at challenges as new opportunities. Accomplishments as blessings. I have a greater passion to face adversity, and I’m grateful for my faith that keeps me grounded along my journey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0