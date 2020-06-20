Q&A with an inspiring woman: Charlie Foster

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

When my boys were babies, a woman from my church told me to let my husband parent equally with me. She knew that I tended to be soft-spoken and my husband was not. She knew that diversity of thought is important. If I had tried to be in his way, that would have been bad. We raised well-adjusted kids, who are equally me and my husband. She taught me about inclusive excellence. We taught them to be good people.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?

The Hate Will Never Win rally was by far the most successful moment of my career. Looking back at how the moment came together, I remain impressed by the power of good that lives on this campus. The basketball team made a pre-game social justice decision. Students, faculty, staff and a state supported them. We all showed up in our shirts to speak a message against hate. We sent the world a message.

How have you changed over the course of your career?

I entered the workforce as a freshly minted therapist, who was unsure of herself and how she might use her voice for the good of others. Over the years since that moment, it has been made clear to me that even if I am not my own best advocate, I can use my voice to the good of others. I have found myself on the news, sitting in boardrooms and discussing issues with powerful people. I can fight for others, and I do.

