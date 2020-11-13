Q&A with an inspiring woman: Carissa Bullock

b. Working mothers – I hope to inspire other working mothers who wrestle each day with dividing time between their career and family.

c. My children – I hope to inspire my boys to love God, care for others, work hard and use the gifts and talents they were given for good.

3) What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership – influencing, motivating and empowering others by establishing trust and open communication, which maximizes efforts toward achieving a goal.

4) What is your favorite quote or motto?

The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness – Lamentations 3:22-23

5) How would you describe a great day at work?

I work with an amazing team, and I really do look forward to going to work each day. I am blessed with amazing teammates and get to collaborate on projects and ideas with them every day!

6) What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?