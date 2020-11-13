Q&A with an inspiring woman: Carissa Bullock

Vice President for Marketing at Cornhusker Bank
Community service activities:
• Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln – board member
• Inspire Awards – board member
• People’s City Mission – volunteer
• Kloefkorn Elementary and Moore Middle School – volunteer
• Lincoln Cyclones Baseball - volunteer
1) Who has inspired you?
a. My Mother – Since I was a little girl, my mother instilled in me the importance of having a voice, never giving up and being confidently independent.
b. Alice Dittman, Cornhusker Bank Chairman Emeritus – Alice has been an amazing mentor to me for the past 13 years of my career here at Cornhusker Bank. She advocates for women in leadership and was able to balance her career and a family, which I admire. She has always taken the time to meet with other female leaders to mentor and help them grow in their careers.
2) Whom do you hope to inspire?
a. My teammates – I hope to inspire them by being authentic and empathetic, leading by example and focusing on building relationships with teammates.
b. Working mothers – I hope to inspire other working mothers who wrestle each day with dividing time between their career and family.
c. My children – I hope to inspire my boys to love God, care for others, work hard and use the gifts and talents they were given for good.
3) What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership – influencing, motivating and empowering others by establishing trust and open communication, which maximizes efforts toward achieving a goal.
4) What is your favorite quote or motto?
The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness – Lamentations 3:22-23
5) How would you describe a great day at work?
I work with an amazing team, and I really do look forward to going to work each day. I am blessed with amazing teammates and get to collaborate on projects and ideas with them every day!
6) What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
The best career advice I was given was when I first started here at the bank. My boss said that it was important for me to take the first six months on the job to build my relationships with the staff before I started to roll out all of my ideas. He said: “They need to know you, your heart, your motives and that you understand and hear them first.”
7) What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Being part of an amazing work family/team for the past 13 years who I get to “do life with,” whether it is work-related or personal/family “life happenings.” Seeing how our teammates walk through “life” together makes me thankful each day to be a part of the Cornhusker Bank family. Also, being nominated and selected for Lincoln’s top 40 under 40 professionals, when I was 27 years old, was an honor.
8) How have you changed over the course of your career?
I was more competitive and felt I had something to prove when I first started my career as a young business woman and put in long hours. As I have matured and become confident in my leadership role and started a family, I have been able to find somewhat of a balance with my work/home/family life. I have become more empathetic in the hopes of understanding and helping each of my teammates.
