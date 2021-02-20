Q&A with an inspiring woman: C.J. Thoma

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I have been reading “Lives of the Artists” by Giorgio Vasari. Vasari was a famous Renaissance painter and architect, but he also wrote biographies about the early artists who developed cutting-edge techniques or new approaches to their artistry, and how they inspired the great artists who followed.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?

Try new things. Step out of your comfort zone and have the courage to experience something new. You’ll benefit every time. You’ll surprise yourself by things you’ll love and learn from the things you don’t. Be observant. You can learn more from watching different leaders’ styles than you can glean from any book.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Well, first everyone needs to feel valued and invited to share their opinions and ideas. Community members should be encouraged to join boards and help identify priority projects or areas of need.

What does leadership mean to you?