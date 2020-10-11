Lopez named Woman of the Year at Inspire Awards luncheon

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, who has been the face of local efforts to combat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, has been named Woman of the Year.

Lopez, who had been working as the interim director but was formally appointed to the position in August after her authority was challenged, received the honor Sept. 16 during the sixth annual Inspire – Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at the Embassy Suites.

She was not able to attend the awards ceremony due to contracting a sinus infection, and later that week was diagnosed with COVID-19, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Sept. 18. Lopez’s daughter, Nicole Lopez-Schaecher, accepted the award for her.

Lopez has been instrumental in the city and county's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which have included starting a risk dial that has since been adopted by numerous other organizations and instituting a mask mandate.

Lopez worked at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004, then worked as a consultant before returning to the department in May 2019 when then-Director Shavonna Lausterer took medical leave before dying of breast cancer.