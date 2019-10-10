Alice Dittman, former president and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, is this year's Inspire Woman of the Year.
Dittman received her honor Sept. 18 during the fifth annual Inspire – Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards luncheon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
She worked at the bank her family owned for nearly 40 years, serving as president from 1975-92 and then serving another 21 years on its board of directors.
In 2011, she started a $1 million micro-lending program for entrepreneurs that's administered through the Lincoln Community Foundation.
Other women honored at the awards luncheon are:
• Linda Robinson Rutz of United Way, Excellence in Philanthropy;
• Cathy Martinez of the Autism Family Network, Excellence in Nonprofit;
• Cori Sampson Vokoun of Sampson Construction, Excellence in Business (Large);
• Beth Lau of Associated Anesthesiologists, Excellence in Business (Small to Medium);
• Nichole Hansen of Handersen Publishing, Excellence in Entrepreneurship;
• Jennifer Knecht of Immanuel Communities, Excellence in Health Care;
• Melissa Ripley of the Lincoln Police Department, Excellence in Government Service;
• Tracy Anderson, Lancaster County 4-H Coordinator, Excellence in Education;
• Pam Dinneen of Mourning Hope, Founders Award; and
• Myah Anderson of Lincoln Southwest, Future Business Leader and scholarship winner.
The event is hosted by the Journal Star, and award winners are selected by the Inspire advisory board.
Keynote speaker Revelle talks of keys to living an inspired life
Keynote speaker Rhonda Revelle, longtime Husker head softball coach, presented “Inspire from the Inside Out.” She told the hundreds of attendees that there are five keys to living an inspired life.
The first, Revelle said, is to "be you," and to understand that that's enough.
The second thing, she said, is to look in the mirror. She challenged audience members to look in the mirror intentionally and "see in your eyes your truth."
The other three keys Revelle focused on were embracing fear, making sure to have an inner circle and shining your light.
"The world needs our light, and we shine our light by being the absolute best version of ourselves," she said.