Spring into Action with Inspire Winner Barbara Bartle

May 1 also launches the return of the successful Give to Lincoln Day. 2020 marks the 9th year of this successful giving campaign. Bartle remembers when Give to Lincoln Day was introduced nine years ago. The country was trying to emerge from a recession, and nonprofits were hungry for funds in order for them to operate and serve their communities. Give to Lincoln Day was developed as a way for the community to support either specific nonprofits or the entire community and have those funds matched by generous supporters as a way to maximize the impact of giving at a time when these organizations needed it the most. The first year, over 1.2 million dollars were raised to help area nonprofits. Last year, it was $5.6 million. Interestingly enough, things have come full circle with nonprofits needing more help once again from the community due to our current health crisis.