Designing our Future with Megan Elliott

As the leader of her team, Elliott has relied on trust more than ever during the social distance restrictions that have been put in place. She reminds herself that she put this team together for a reason. She tries to reduce miscommunication through developing a routine with daily check-ins and messaging services like Slack and Discord. Being available for quick access and checking in frequently with her team mimics the leaning over the desk behavior in the pre-COVID setting. She relies on that trust and knows that her team operates with the mission of the center at heart.

Elliott sees the adaptation of technology as being a key element for our "new normal." She envisions seeing improved plug-ins for Zoom, Google Meets or other new platforms to continually create an intuitive and immersive experience. She talks about the dissonance that constant Zoom meetings can have on our state of mind and stresses the need for us to find more ways to unwind in order to be at our best. Meditation, walks, gardening or playing with our pets are just as important for us to be productive as our never finished to-do lists.