2020 Inspire Nominations

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall on our community and nation. As we navigate the resulting uncertainty, it’s clear that inspired leadership matters more now than ever. That’s why we remain committed to recognizing inspirational women in our community.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Inspire Awards, which recognize women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, health care, nonprofit, as well as the Future Business Leader scholarship winner and Woman of the Year. Find out more about the individual categories here.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board, which has the difficult but rewarding task of selecting the 2020 finalists and winners in each category. The 2020 Inspire Advisory Board are:

Carissa Bullock

Joy Citta

Connie Edmond

Peter Furguson

Shannon Harner

Marcia Hunter

Jasmine Kingsley

Michaella Kumke

Monica Ledbetter

Becky Perrett

Betsy Perez

Ava Thomas

C.J. Thoma

Natalia Wiita