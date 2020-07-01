2020 Inspire Nominations

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall on our community and nation. As we navigate the resulting uncertainty, it’s clear that inspired leadership matters more now than ever. That’s why we remain committed to recognizing inspirational women in our community.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Inspire Awards, which recognize women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, health care, nonprofit, as well as the Future Business Leader scholarship winner and Woman of the Year. Find out more about the individual categories here.
All nominations will be reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board, which has the difficult but rewarding task of selecting the 2020 finalists and winners in each category. The 2020 Inspire Advisory Board are:
- Carissa Bullock
- Joy Citta
- Connie Edmond
- Peter Furguson
- Shannon Harner
- Marcia Hunter
- Jasmine Kingsley
- Michaella Kumke
- Monica Ledbetter
- Becky Perrett
- Betsy Perez
- Ava Thomas
- C.J. Thoma
- Natalia Wiita
Like many other in-person events, the Inspire Awards will look a little different this year as our primary focus is the health and safety of all involved in the event. We hope to have a “hybrid” event, with nominees and their guests attending in-person and a livestream opportunity for others to watch the awards ceremony. The 2020 Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16. More details to come soon.
Every one of us knows a woman who is making a positive impact on Lincoln and young women who are preparing to be the next generation of inspiring leaders. Please allow us the opportunity to recognize these remarkable women by submitting a nomination at: journalstar.com/inspire. Don’t wait; the nomination deadline is July 31. (Note: You can nominate more than one deserving woman.)
Times of trial test us – and strengthen us. We have seen new leaders emerge amid the challenges our community has faced. It’s our hope – with your help – to honor and encourage these inspiring women. Ava M. ThomasPresident and Publisher
