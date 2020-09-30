Initiative would authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks

Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the general election ballot.

The proposal, which would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks, first had to clear a challenge in the Nebraska Supreme Court before securing access to the November ballot.

The court, on a 4-3 vote, ruled that the proposal did not violate constitutional requirements for a single topic even though it is split into three separate votes, including allocation of 70% of the state revenue generated by the new gambling source to local property tax relief.

The central question to be decided by voters is whether to approve a constitutional amendment that adds casino gambling at race tracks to authorized gambling forms in Nebraska.

Race tracks operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, but new tracks presumably could also spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters.

Gambling With the Good Life, an organization that has successfully resisted previous efforts to expand gambling options in the state, has signaled that it will aggressively oppose the measure.