Inflation, virus, war: What market professionals fear most for 2022

The biggest risks for markets in 2022 are inflation, the coronavirus, and geopolitical tensions, according to some 700 respondents to a Markets Live Global Survey.

More than 30% cited inflation as among their biggest worries when asked, “What do you see as the biggest tail-risk for markets in 2022 and what probability do you put on this tail-risk transpiring?” Respondents often tied the risks of higher inflation to central banks either falling behind the curve, or tightening too quickly.

Over a quarter were concerned about the coronavirus, with almost half of those focused on a new variant. The more detailed responses cited governments imposing new restrictions or central banks adjusting their policy in response.

About 23% cited geopolitical tensions, and 16% specifically used the terms war, invasion or conflict. The main examples given were rising tensions between China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine, particularly the possibility of an invasion. Any escalation in either case was seen as a segue to greater conflict involving more countries.