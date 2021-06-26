Inflation on the menu as US restaurants pass on soaring costs

Whether higher prices are here to stay or just a temporary blip amid a fast reopening of the economy is at the center of a hot debate in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a Congress hearing Tuesday that price increases recently are larger than expected but reiterated that they will eventually wane.

While commodity prices such as lumber have come down, food costs have continued to surge. U.S. producer prices for processed poultry jumped to an all-time high in May.

Some chains are coming up with creative solutions to avoid raising prices.

Wingstop Inc., for one, is only planning its typical 1% to 2% menu price increase this year. To save costs, the company is now buying whole birds instead of cut-up legs and breasts, selling less-used thigh pieces from a new delivery and takeout brand.

“The big price increases — the 4% price increases you’re seeing other chains do, that won’t be us,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Morrison said in an interview. “Large price increases that are promoted and then passed on to the consumer tend to have a negative reaction.”

For smaller businesses, there is often little choice.