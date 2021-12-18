Inflation is back in a big way: What that means for borrowers and mortgages

To put it simply, inflation is generally good news for borrowers, especially those with mortgages. You get to repay the loan in ever-cheaper dollars, which eases the cost of borrowing.

The inflation picture matters for mortgage rates because it might force the Fed’s hand. If inflation remains elevated, the Fed would be compelled to raise interest rates in 2022. Indeed, on Wednesday, it projected three interest rate hikes next year.

The central bank doesn’t control mortgage rates, which are closely linked to 10-year Treasury bills. While the Fed’s decisions don’t drive mortgage rates as directly as they do other products, like savings accounts and CD rates, the Fed’s actions do indirectly influence the rates consumers pay on their fixed-rate home loans.

“Mortgage rates move based on long-term bond yields,” says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “If investors believe inflation will settle down and not be a longer-term issue, this leads to a more muted response in mortgage rates despite the ugly inflation numbers we’re currently seeing.”

In other words, a spike in mortgage rates is no sure thing. But the jump in consumer prices certainly is making a rise in rates more likely.

“The surge in inflation is prompting the Fed to change course, no longer referring to it as transitory and presumably doubling the pace of their tapering at this week’s meeting,” McBride says. “Inflation is a problem in the short term, but if the Fed acts to rein it in, then it won’t be a problem longer-term, and won’t necessarily lead to a spike in mortgage rates. But the Fed’s credibility is key to this — and their credibility has taken a beating of late.”

