Bartek, Donald ; Wahoo
Bruning, Richard R.
Dorais, John Stephen
Duval, William Wood
Kelle, David Scott ; Auburn
Laun, Billy Bob ; Pawnee City
Two people -- identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34 -- were found Friday with suspected gunshot wounds.
John-David Christenson, son of Rachel and Dylan Christenson, is the first baby born in Lincoln in 2023 at 7:56 a.m. Sunday — about six weeks before his due date.
"As Mr. Hill said, this is just him venting and filing a lawsuit," said Attorney Patrick Guinan, who represents a bulk of the election commissioners.
Nebraska is looking to add a standout Division II wide receiver and a pair of linebacker brothers to its 2023 class, in addition to continued 2024 offers in Texas.
Lincoln is likely to see mostly rain, although it could see some snow and ice. Areas farther west and north could see heavy snow and/or heavy ice accumulation.
A proposed constitutional amendment that will be introduced Thursday would revert Nebraska's legislative branches to a bicameral form of government.
Until now, it has been considered an indisputable fact that the first Reuben was served sometime in the 1920s at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha.
As police spoke with the 34-year-old over the phone Dec. 28, they heard her arguing with a child before a gunshot rang out inside her home, investigators alleged.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers were called to a house in the 3000 block of Vine Street around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots.
The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved an agreement with Burrell Aviation that gives the company the right to develop about 30 acres on the west side of the airport.
