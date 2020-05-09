In french fry heartland, spring turns bitter as coronavirus cuts into global demand

Pink was hit a lot harder than most farmers.

He was unable to get contracts for about half of his 1600 acres. And fields planted in late March that were sprouting young plants had already soaked up $2,000 of the $4,000 per acre it would take to bring the crop to market.

He now risks a financial disaster that could cause his potato farming operation to fail.

“I just did what I normally do and that’s get out and plant my crop in the ground, and do it in a timely fashion. And that came back to haunt me,” Pink said.

For several weeks, he wrestled with what to do with the fields that had no contracts.

More than 550 of these acres are later varieties that don’t mature until September or October, when perhaps markets may be stronger and he could find buyers. They also are versatile and could perhaps be dehydrated or made into chips. So he expects, in a roll of the dice, to grow them to maturity.

But the Ranger Russets will be coming out of the ground in late July, when the french fry market is still expected to be bleak, and they aren’t well suited for the fresh market or other types of processing, Pink said.