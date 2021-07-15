In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness

In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family.

With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they're about the movies' whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.

It wasn't always like this. The “Fast and Furious” movies, which have moved so speedily that their original articles flew out the window somewhere along the way (the first entry was 2001's “The Fast and the Furious”), began more humbly on the road-racing streets of Southern California. But, particularly by the time of Justin Lin's “Fast Five," the series grew ever more expansive, reaching around the globe and, finally, by “F9,” into space. As if always searching for another gear of outrageousness, the franchise has hunted new, implausible roads for gravity-defying mayhem and unexplainable traction. Cars here, cars there. Cars everywhere.