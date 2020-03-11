In a bid to slow spread of coronavirus, iconic Seattle burger chain discourages cash

SEATTLE — Plastic, please.

That’s the new stance at request from Dick’s Drive-In, which is asking customers to use debit or credit cards when paying for burgers, shakes and other fare, in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The policy, which the Seattle-based burger chain, is voluntary: It’s still accepting cash at all seven of its locations. But according to signs posted at its restaurants and a statement on the company’s social media sites, Dick’s wants customers to pay with plastic “if possible” and is letting them know cash orders will take longer because “our employees have extra sanitization procedures for all orders that involve cash.”

There is no consensus among health authorities on whether cash can spread the coronavirus, which has caused outbreaks of the COVID-19 illness across the globe.

Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were unable to confirm whether the agency had specific guidance on handling cash. A spokesperson for Public Health — Seattle & King County said the agency also had no specific policy but added that it was “looking into the question.”