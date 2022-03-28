Immanuel Fontenelle residents making the move to home-like Newport House

Immanuel has been a trusted partner for aging adults for over a century. With a not-for-profit mission, Immanuel is dedicated to investing in program enhancements, building and community updates, and the 55+ individuals living throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Seniors and caregivers turn to Immanuel’s trusted advisors for guidance in future housing and after a medical event or surgery, and determine if short term rehab is necessary. Individual care is offered in Lincoln and Omaha, with the newest of Immanuel’s communities in Omaha.

What started as Immanuel Fontenelle in 1976, has transformed into the new, innovative and efficient Newport House, part of the Immanuel Village continuum of care campus. The legacy of Fontenelle lives on in a modern community with an enlightened approach to senior living and rehabilitative care. Newport House is home to the same compassionate employees committed to serving seniors, each other and the community.

With a nod to the original building, Newport House includes a signature stained glass window, ever-present inside Immanuel’s communities. A century-old wood carving of the Last Supper has found its final home and is illuminated in the Chapel of Newport House. The beloved carving originally hung in Immanuel Lutheran Chapel before being positioned as the focal point in the Immanuel Fontenelle Chapel. The new community includes a one-of-a-kind rehabilitation gym and outdoor rehab garden conducive to healing and successful return home for those recovering from surgery or injury. Newport House is proud to be licensed and certified to accept Medicare and Medicaid.

The philosophy of care at Immanuel Fontenelle and now Newport House begins with individualized support. Unique neighborhoods were designed to serve residents and challenge the traditional concept of nursing homes. Newport House offers both private and companion suites with spacious secluded sleeping accommodations for privacy and rejuvenation. Chef-prepared meals are served in beautifully designed dining rooms with great rooms nearby to welcome conversation, laughter and an opportunity to entertain visiting friends and family.

Over the last month, staff, family and friends have donated their time to prepare residents for the move from Immanuel Fontenelle to Newport House on March 16, 2022. Personal belongings and family heirlooms have been carefully stored while residents eagerly awaited the opening of the new building. Though the beauty of Immanuel’s newest community has created a buzz among the residents and staff, the true spirit of the mission lives in the people. Senior living, rehabilitation and thriving in retirement is more than a residence. Newport House offers ease of connection, healthcare support, and opportunity to flourish for seniors.

Immanuel is committed to excellence in retirement living. The non-profit mission allows for ongoing enhancements in healthcare support, amenities and the communities. Profits above operating expenses are invested into community improvements and safety measures that directly benefit senior residents.

Newport House is one of sixteen senior living communities operated by Immanuel. From independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+ affordable living and long-term care, Immanuel offers an array of living communities and support centers throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Learn more about Immanuel’s communities and its nonprofit mission at Immanuel.com.