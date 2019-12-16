ILB | Eteva Mauga-Clements

Committed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: Pleasant Valley, California
School: Diablo Valley (Calif.) College
Date Committed: 12/11/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: San Diego State, Southern Miss, etc.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Mauga-Clements moved to the U.S. from American Samoa after his high school career and has moved from cornerback to safety to linebacker from high school to his sophomore year at DVC. The Huskers were intrigued by his speed, athleticism and work ethic.
Mauga-Clements won the Bay 6 Conference defensive MVP award and had 23 tackles for loss this fall.
He is an mid-year enrollee, so he'll be on campus in January.