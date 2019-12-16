ILB | Eteva Mauga-Clements
ILB | Eteva Mauga-Clements

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: ILB 

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Pleasant Valley, California  

School: Diablo Valley (Calif.) College

Date Committed: 12/11/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ***

Offers of note: San Diego State, Southern Miss, etc.

Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny

Mauga-Clements moved to the U.S. from American Samoa after his high school career and has moved from cornerback to safety to linebacker from high school to his sophomore year at DVC. The Huskers were intrigued by his speed, athleticism and work ethic. 

Mauga-Clements won the Bay 6 Conference defensive MVP award and had 23 tackles for loss this fall. 

He is an mid-year enrollee, so he'll be on campus in January. 

Eteva Mauga-Clements

Mauga-Clements
Husker News