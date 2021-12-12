ILB | Ernest Hausmann

The skinny: The COVID-19 dead period might have delayed teams from finding Hausmann, but this recruitment still took off during his junior season. Once the Huskers offered, they were going to be tough to beat. Sure enough, the linebacker became the earliest verbal pledge in the class. He’s the latest in a growing set of linebackers the Huskers have recruited who have length and room to grow. Hausmann is likely a middle-of-the-field player, but playing on the edge perhaps isn’t out of the question depending on how he develops.