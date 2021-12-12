 Skip to main content
ILB | Ernest Hausmann
ILB | Ernest Hausmann

Ernest Hausmann

Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (6) lets out a yell to his teammates following a quarterback sack during a game against Scottsbluff last season.

 NATE TENOPIR, Columbus Telegram file photo

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: ILB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Hometown: Columbus.

School: Columbus. 

Date Committed: 3/7/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern. 

Lead recruiters: Barrett Ruud. 

The skinny: The COVID-19 dead period might have delayed teams from finding Hausmann, but this recruitment still took off during his junior season. Once the Huskers offered, they were going to be tough to beat. Sure enough, the linebacker became the earliest verbal pledge in the class. He’s the latest in a growing set of linebackers the Huskers have recruited who have length and room to grow. Hausmann is likely a middle-of-the-field player, but playing on the edge perhaps isn’t out of the question depending on how he develops.

