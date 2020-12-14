ILB | Chris Kolarevic

The Skinny: Kolarevic had two productive but injury-shortened seasons at the FCS level and joins Nebraska in January as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The Michigan native racked up 65 tackles in six games before an injury ended his 2018 season. He recovered in time to play UNI's final 10 games in 2019 and had 79 tackles (6.5 for loss) plus an interception. He joins a room that will look very different depending on what the senior pair decides to do with their extra years of eligibility. Either way, another veteran inside can't hurt.