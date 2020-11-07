If life hands you dirt, plant seeds

Seed starting for next summer begins as early as December at our house.
Some plants take a long time to germinate – such as Gerbera jamesonii, Pentas lanceolate and Eustoma grandiflorum (lisianthus) – and we want them to be large enough by spring to put in pots. Plants that germinate more quickly will be started in the coming weeks and months.
Starting a plant from seed is not difficult, though it does require attention to detail.
Seeds can be sown in egg cartons, peat pots or seedling trays. The best potting medium is seed germination mix from the local garden center. The mix contains starter fertilizer. Since watering leaches nutrients, seedlings need a small amount of additional fertilizer once a week to encourage growth.
Proper temperature, moisture and oxygen are key.
Some seeds require warmth to germinate; we put those seed trays on a heating pad, though the top of a refrigerator could work. Other seeds need to be cool; putting cardboard over them (before emergence) and moistening the soil can help with that.
Water is critical. The right amount of moisture can be the difference between having a row of seedlings and just a tray of soil. Be attentive to possible drying but don’t overwater.
Seeds need oxygen, something we tend to forget when they are buried in soil. If a seed is planted too deep, it might not get enough oxygen. Be sure to follow planting instructions on the seed packet.
Once seeds germinate, assure enough light by putting the trays in direct sun or under fluorescent lights. A basic shop light fixture is the go-to at our house. We have several, each 4 to 6 inches above shelving (at least to start with); a timer keeps the lights on 12 hours a day.
It is also important to give roots room to grow. Seedlings may eventually need repotting to be in the right-sized pot for a healthy root system.
Thinning cannot be overemphasized. Multiple seedlings sprouting in a single pot will not thrive. Thin out the smallest and keep one good-sized seedling per container. I also snip buds if plants bloom too early.
Check seeds daily – if covered, remove the cover once seeds sprout. Over time, fluorescent lights need to be raised to remain a few inches above leaves; if growing in the sun, turn the pots/trays so plants don’t bend toward the sun.
When spring arrives, avoid planting or potting too early. Plants must be introduced outdoors gradually. Keep them in a protected location and bring back indoors if there will be frost at night. Give the plants at least a week or so to acclimate to the outdoors, and then you can install your homegrown plants!
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
