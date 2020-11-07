If life hands you dirt, plant seeds

Seed starting for next summer begins as early as December at our house.

Some plants take a long time to germinate – such as Gerbera jamesonii, Pentas lanceolate and Eustoma grandiflorum (lisianthus) – and we want them to be large enough by spring to put in pots. Plants that germinate more quickly will be started in the coming weeks and months.

Starting a plant from seed is not difficult, though it does require attention to detail.

Seeds can be sown in egg cartons, peat pots or seedling trays. The best potting medium is seed germination mix from the local garden center. The mix contains starter fertilizer. Since watering leaches nutrients, seedlings need a small amount of additional fertilizer once a week to encourage growth.

Proper temperature, moisture and oxygen are key.

Some seeds require warmth to germinate; we put those seed trays on a heating pad, though the top of a refrigerator could work. Other seeds need to be cool; putting cardboard over them (before emergence) and moistening the soil can help with that.

Water is critical. The right amount of moisture can be the difference between having a row of seedlings and just a tray of soil. Be attentive to possible drying but don’t overwater.