Ice cream machine at your McDonald’s broken again? The feds noticed, too

Even a show on buttoned-up NPR made a dark joke about the real problem being a lack of a key ingredient: Grimace blood. (More on McDonald’s purple mascot in a minute.)

But seriously: Ice cream machine breakdowns have been a frustration for store owners, who, according to the Journal, have said the machines are more complicated than need be and also difficult to fix. Their heat-cleaning cycle, lasting up to four hours, can fail, which means they can’t be used until a repair technician can fix them, the Journal reported owners said.

This summer, the Federal Trade Commission sent letters to franchisees inquiring about what’s going on with the machines, according to the news report.

The Journal noted that the Biden administration is looking at a wide range of products with an eye toward whether manufacturers impede owners from fixing them themselves.

The letter called the investigation preliminary and said it doesn’t mean they’ve found any wrongdoing.

So stay tuned, McFlurry Nation.

And speaking of Grimace: That ambiguous purple McDonald’s mascot who hangs with Ronald and is loved by kids presumably for being, well, big and purple, also made recent national fast food news.