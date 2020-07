× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kaden Helms announced he holds a Nebraska offer, marking the fourth known offer the Huskers have extended for the 2022 class.

Helms is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end from Bellevue West. The Huskers have already offered his high school teammate, Micah Riley, who is also a tight end.

Helms says he regularly hears from Nebraska, and has developed a relationship with Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

