No. 6 Ty Robinson

6-6, 310 | Junior | defensive lineman

For all the unknowns along Nebraska's defensive line, ty Robinson isn't one of them.

the 22-year-old with 23 career starts is the resident veteran within a group reloading through transfers, freshmen and position changes.

Robinson has been a durable space eater in the trenches, using his considerable frame to make 68 total stops as a Husker.

He sat out during the spring recovering from a shoulder injury.

Now into his fifth college season, there is perhaps further potential to unlock in the former four-star recruit from the Phoenix area who once chose Nebraska over the likes of Alabama and USC.

Robinson will anchor the d-line regardless as the team's most proven frontline defender.