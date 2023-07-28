Huskers Against Gun Violence, a student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is displaying artwork with the theme "The Normalization of Gun Violence and its Dangers" on the second floor of Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St., now through early September.

"This artwork was submitted by students and members of the community to provoke thought about the normalization of gun violence," said Simone Hill, president of Huskers Against Gun Violence.

Huskers Against Gun Violence works closely with Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, a 501(c)(3) grassroots organization committed to eliminating gun violence in our communities. For more information, visit www.nagv.org or follow it on social media. Updates on Huskers Against Gun Violence events and activities are also available on social media.