The Nebraska women's basketball team secured its first known commit for the 2022 class in Callin Hake, a junior-to-be in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Consider this: Hake is her high school's all-time leading scorer. Yes, in two seasons.

Brent C. Wagner caught up with Hake, who says she "loved" her visit to the Nebraska campus before the pandemic halted recruiting.

Hear from Hake, and her club team coach below:

