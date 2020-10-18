Husker position breakdown: Wide receivers

Season preview

This is going to be a new-look group all along. The Huskers are hoping that the newcomers along with receivers coach Matt Lubick can engineer a quick turnaround. Brown has impressed from the first day he stepped on campus, and it’s possible even a couple of the new walk-ons like Falck — who had a productive 2018 at South Dakota before injuries cut last year short — and Hahn could contend for time.

The star

Robinson was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award — given to the most versatile offensive player in the country — and topped 1,000 all-purpose yards as a freshman despite missing two games and playing through the season with minor but lingering hamstring issues. A healthy offseason, and the Kentucky native should only be more explosive as a sophomore.

It will also help if he’s not needed as much as a running back. Robinson is most dangerous when he can be moved around, and at times last year NU had to stick him in the backfield and leave him there.

