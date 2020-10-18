Husker position breakdown: Tight ends

The cast
No. 86, Jack Stoll, 6-4, 260, sr.; No. 11, Austin Allen, 6-8, 260, jr.; No. 82, Kurt Rafdal, 6-7, 245, jr.; No. 83, Travis Vokolek, 6-6, 260, jr.; No. 80, Jared Bubak, 6-5, 245, sr.; No. 40, Brian Perez, 6-3, 230, sr.; No. 46, John Goodwin, 6-2, 255, rfr.; No. 49, Nate Boerkircher, 6-4, 220, fr.
2019 cliffhanger
For a veteran group, Nebraska’s tight ends didn’t have as much production as expected in 2019. They combined for 34 catches, 326 yards and just one touchdown. Stoll accounted for 25 and 234. The group’s 5.9 yards per target ranked well behind both the receivers and the running backs.
The new cast
The only addition to the room is a potentially big one in Vokolek, the Rutgers transfer who sat out last year to satisfy NCAA requirements.
Season preiview
This is a veteran room and one that needs to produce more than it has the past two years. Vokolek is the wild card. If he is as much of a threat in the passing game as he’s made out to be, he will be difficult to keep off the field. The others have all been in the same offense for three years now, so the production should only continue to rise.
The star
Stoll is a senior and can do a little bit of everything. He can also continue to evolve both as a receiver and a blocker. If he takes a solid step forward in both categories, he’s got a chance to be one of the best at Nebraska in recent years.
The Colorado native clearly has respect within the locker room. If he can grab the bull by the horns in a deep position group, tight ends coach Sean Beckton will be a happy man.
