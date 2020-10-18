Husker position breakdown: Tight ends

For a veteran group, Nebraska’s tight ends didn’t have as much production as expected in 2019. They combined for 34 catches, 326 yards and just one touchdown. Stoll accounted for 25 and 234. The group’s 5.9 yards per target ranked well behind both the receivers and the running backs.

This is a veteran room and one that needs to produce more than it has the past two years. Vokolek is the wild card. If he is as much of a threat in the passing game as he’s made out to be, he will be difficult to keep off the field. The others have all been in the same offense for three years now, so the production should only continue to rise.