Husker position breakdown: Running backs

The Huskers should be a deeper group overall, but exactly who fills what role remains to be seen. Johnson is considered a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield. Thompkins, if healthy, has a chance to be a significant story. Remember: He was one of the most heavily recruited backs in the country before knee injuries cut short both his junior and senior years of high school.

Mills has played a lot of football in his career, but until last year, he had never been in an offense remotely resembling Nebraska’s spread, zone-based scheme. That showed at times, especially during the first half of 2019. As he settled in, though, the strengths showed through more and more. Mills is powerful and has good speed even if it’s not game-breaking. If his 5.2 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns serve as the floor in 2020, that’s a good sign.