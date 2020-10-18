Husker position breakdown: Quarterbacks

The cast

No. 2, Adrian Martinez, 6-2, 220, jr.; No. 7, Luke McCaffrey, 6-2, 200, rfr.; No. 8, Logan Smothers, 6-2, 190, fr.; No. 18, Matt Masker, 6-1, 220, so.; No. 14, Brayden Miller, 6-1, 210, rfr.

2019 cliffhanger

The quarterback room didn’t play as well as expected in 2019. Martinez took a step back in terms of efficiency and accuracy, and both he and McCaffrey dealt with injuries over the course of the season. There is always more to the puzzle than just the quarterbacks themselves, but it was not the fall that many expected under center.

The new cast

The only new addition to the mix is Smothers, a dynamic runner and promising prospect out of Alabama who verbally pledged to Nebraska all the way back in the summer of 2018 and held firm to his commitment through significant interest from some national power players.

Season preview