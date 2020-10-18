Husker position breakdown: Outside linebackers

The cast

No. 13, JoJo Domann, 6-1, 230, sr.; No. 2, Caleb Tannor, 6-2, 230, jr.; No. 49, Pheldarius Payne, 6-3, 260, jr.; No. 32, Niko Cooper, 6-5, 225, so.; No. 44, Garrett Nelson, 6-3, 240, so.; No. 45, David Alston, 6-4, 235, so.; No. 33, Javin Wright, 6-3, 205, rfr.; rfr.; No. 24, Blaise Gunnerson, 6-6, 245, fr.; No. 35, Jimari Butler, 6-5, 230, fr.; No. 38, Damian Jackson, 6-2, 275, jr.; No. 34, Simon Otte, 6-1, 205, so.; No. 54, Ryan Schommer, 6-4, 260, so.; No. 81, Nick Leader, 6-1, 205, rfr.; No. 83, Sam Shurtleff, 6-3, 220, rfr.; No. 84, Eli Richter, 6-4, 240, rfr.; No. 85, John Bullock, 6-1, 215, rfr.

2019 cliffhanger

Nebraska got some big plays from Domann in 2019, but overall lacked consistency and explosiveness from the edge of the defense. Domann finished with nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, and the rest of NU’s returners combined for 4.5 and 2.5.

The new cast

Cooper and Payne join from the junior college ranks, and Gunnerson and Butler are a pair of promising players in the future.

Season preview