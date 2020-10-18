Husker position breakdown: Offensive linemen

The cast

No. 56, Boe Wilson, 6-3, 300, sr.; No. 65, Christian Gaylord, 6-6, 310, sr.; No. 71, Matt Farniok, 6-6, 330, sr.; No. 76, Brenden Jaimes, 6-6, 300, sr.; No. 70, Matt Sichterman, 6-4, 315, jr.; No. 73, Broc Bando, 6-5, 315, jr.; No. 75, Trent Hixson, 6-4, 320, jr.; No. 51, Cam Jurgens, 6-3, 290, so.; No. 68, Will Farniok, 6-3, 295, so.; No. 54, Bryce Benhart, 6-9, 330, rfr.; No. 57, Ethan Piper, 6-4, 300, rfr.; No. 72, Matthew Anderson, 6-6, 255, rfr.; No. 74, Brant Banks, 6-7, 305, rfr.; No. 77, Michael Lynn, 6-6, 290, rfr.; No. 78, Jimmy Fritzsche, 6-7, 290, rfr.; No. 69, Turner Corcoran, 6-6, 300, fr.; No. 79, Alex Conn, 6-6, 300, fr.; No. 59, Ian Boerkircher, 6-6, 275, so.; No. 63, Nouredin Nouili, 6-4, 320, so.; No. 66, Ezra Miller, 6-6, 325, so.; No. 53, Riley Moses, 6-2, 315, rfr.; No. 62, Noah Stafursky, 6-3, 340, rfr.; No. 65, Bladen Bayless, 6-3, 260, fr.; No. 71, Keegan Menning, 6-4, 330, fr.; No. 76, Eli Simonson, 6-5, 295, fr.

2019 cliffhanger

This group got better as the year went on. Jurgens grew into the center role as he learned on the fly, and by the end of the season, the unit overall was in a good place.

The new cast