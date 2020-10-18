Husker position breakdown: Inside linebackers

The cast

No. 3, Will Honas, 6-1, 230, sr.; No. 31, Collin Miller, 6-3, 240, sr.; No. 22, Eteva Mauga-Clements, 6-2, 220, jr.; No. 28, Luke Reimer, 6-1, 220, so.; No. 10, Jackson Hannah, 6-3, 220, rfr.; No. 41, Garrett Snodgrass, 6-3, 225, rfr.; No. 42, Nick Henrich, 6-4, 225, rfr.; No. 25, Zach Schlager, 6-0, 220, so.; No. 50, Jake Archer, 6-0, 215, so.; No. 58, Chris Cassidy, 6-1, 225, so.; No. 39, Garrett Hustedt, 6-2, 225, rfr.; No. 59, Caden McCormack, 6-0, 235, rfr.; No. 51, Braden Klover, 6-1, 220, fr.; No. 56, Grant Tagge, 6-2, 200, fr.; No. 57, Drew Monin, 6-1, 240, fr.

2019 cliffhanger

Mohamed Barry was a captain and the heart of Nebraska’s defense, and Miller and Honas played alongside in what was essentially an even rotation. Coach Barrett Ruud said his guys too often were up and down, as was the defense’s overall performance.

The new cast

The newcomers in this group more represent the players who are poised to join the rotation in Reimer and Henrich. Reimer, in particular, is an ascending player in the program, while there are high hopes for Henrich’s upside, too.

Season preview