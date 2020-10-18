Husker position breakdown: Defensive linemen

Stille has been a fixture in the lineup for years and he is by far the most experienced player returning for defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He’s a leader in the group and will also be counted on as, likely, a starting defensive end. Stille, the Ashland native, has played in 33 career games and has 21 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks to his ledger so far. Can he be a six- to eight-sack player and push toward double-digit TFLs? If so, he’ll be an anchor for Nebraska up front.