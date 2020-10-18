Husker position breakdown: Defensive backs

The cast

No. 7, Dicaprio Bootle, 5-10, 195, sr.; No. 8, Deontai Williams, 6-1, 205, sr.; No. 9, Marquel Dismuke, 6-2, 215, sr.; No. 5, Cam Taylor-Britt, 6-0, 205, jr.; No. 6, Quinton Newsome, 6-2, 180, so.; No. 11, Braxton Clark, 6-4, 210, so.; No. 16 Nadab Joseph, 6-2, 190, so.; No. 18, Myles Farmer, 6-3, 205, rfr.; No. 26, Noa Pola-Gates, 5-11, 180, rfr.; No. 0, Ronald Delancy III, 5-11, 185, fr.; No. 12, Tamon Lynum, 6-2, 180, fr.; No. 23, Isaac Gifford, 6-1, 195, fr.; No. 39, Bradley Bunner, 6-0, 195, jr.; No. 40, Darius Moore, 6-1, 185, jr.; No. 48, Lane McCallum, 6-2, 220, jr.; No. 37, Phalen Sanford, 6-0, 190, so.; No. 47, Tyson Guzman, 6-3, 210, rfr. No. 29, Ashton Hausmann, 6-0, 205, fr.; No. 43, Mason Niemann, 6-3, 200, fr.

2019 cliffhanger

Nebraska’s secondary took a promising step in 2019, but also dealt with injuries throughout the season. Taylor-Britt and Bootle both moved around to help make up the loss for Williams in Week 1.

The new cast

Delancy and Lynum both could be pushed toward action as freshmen depending on how the depth at cornerback shakes out, as could the juco transfer Joseph.

Season preview