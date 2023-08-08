No. 2 Quinton Newsome

No. 2 Quinton Newsome 6-1, 185 | senior | defensive back Nebraska's iron man is back for more season as a plug-and-play cornerback.

No one on the Husker roster has been more durable and dependable during Newsome's 24 straight starts.

He's been on the field for more than 91% of the defensive snaps the last two years (1,628 of 1,784) along with a combined 169 plays more on special teams.

The georgia native has been effective too as 44 tackles, a forced fumble and team-best 10 breakups last fall can attest.

The secondary will look different in 2024 — until then, Newsome is the most veteran of an experienced position group that figures to be a team strength.