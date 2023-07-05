6-0, 210 | Junior | linebacker

One of the biggest risers during spring ball was the career special-teams contributor out of Omaha Creighton Prep.

Bullock had already found a niche on coverage units across 22 games the last two seasons. this spring the new coaching staff moved the defender from nickel to a more traditional linebacker spot.

And though he's relatively undersized there, he was constantly around the ball — something current starter Luke Reimer was also known for as a walk-on early in his nu career.

The 22-year-old is entering his fifth college season.

Coach Matt Rhule gave the strongest endorsement in May, saying of Bullock "he'll have the chance to play in the NFL if things go right for him."