No. 24 Cameron Lenhardt

6-3, 245 | Freshman | Defensive lineman

Lenhardt was an early enrollee who had a strong spring in what would have been his final semester of high school had he stayed. He was a four star prospect from New York who finished his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.

He can bring the kind of versatility Nebraska wants to have on the defensive line. He was a hand-in-the-ground defensive end early in his high school career before playing outside linebacker at IMG.

As a senior, he played on the interior defensive line. He played multiple spots along the line in his first spring at Nebraska.

The Huskers' defensive line is crowded, but Lenhardt proved he could handle college football over the spring and particularly in the spring game. His ability to play up and down the line will help him fi t into Tony White's versatile scheme.