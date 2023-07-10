No. 31 Omar Brown

6-1, 195 | Senior | defensive back

Omar Brown saw the football field all across the back of the defense during the spring. Such may also be the case in the coming months.

Brown's transition from northern Iowa — where he was an FCS all-American in 2019 and played 29 games in three seasons — was mostly a quiet one last year as he made five tackles in 11 contests in a reserve role.

The four-year veteran began trending toward more responsibility under the new nu coaching staff, getting looks at safety and the hard-hitting "rover" position along with his familiar cornerback spot.

His versatility and depth should keep him in the conversation for playing time as Nebraska transitions to more of a five-dB look.