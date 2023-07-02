A new Nebraska coaching staff meant a new position for Rollins. now it's time to see how the Creighton Prep grad takes to it.

Rollins spent his first two college seasons behind multiple talented tight ends and appeared in seven total games. He made the transition to d-line in the spring under coach Matt Rhule, who called the third-year player a "natural pass rusher." The 20-year-old immediately vies to join the defensive rotation with prominent names like Ty Robinson and Blaise Gunnerson, freshmen Cam lenhardt and Princewill umanmielen, and transfers Elijah Jeudy and Kai Wallin.