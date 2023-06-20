No. 50 Jaidyn Doss

6-0, 195

Freshman

Wide receiver

Playing time is up for grabs at wide receiver, opening the door for a freshman like Doss to make an immediate impact.

Doss is hardly slow, but his strengths differ from some of Nebraska's other incoming freshman wideouts like Jeremiah Charles and Jaylen Lloyd. An ultra-productive player in high school, he excels at running himself open with crisp routes, quick feet and a large catch radius.

He'll compete for playing time as an outside wide receiver and has the versatility to play other spots if needed.

Nebraska will have to redshirt some of its freshman wide receivers — but Doss seems prepped for playing time.