A trio of Nebraska seniors — Mojo Hagge, Joe Acker and Luke Roskam — made clear early in the pandemic their intentions to return for a more proper senior season if possible.

Turns out, it's possible. The Huskers made the news social media-official on Monday, meaning the trio will take advantage of another year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to spring athletes in the wake of coronavirus.