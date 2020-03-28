HUNTER SALLIS

Millard North | 6-4 | Junior

College: Undecided, the five-star recruit has scholarship offers from these schools that finished inside the final AP top 25 — No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 7 Creighton, No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Louisville, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa. Regionally, Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State have also offered.

Super season: On a team full of stars, Sallis found a way to get his teammates involved while also putting up solid scoring statistics himself, averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Class A state runner-up Mustangs. Sallis’ ability to go around, through and over the defense for spectacular dunks and finishes around the rim helped him shoot 56% from the field overall while going 74% at the free-throw line. He had 30 or more points three times, topped by a 35-point performance in a two-point overtime loss to Omaha Central in the final regular-season game. Sallis helped his national profile with 23 points in the loss to IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island in mid-February.