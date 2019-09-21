The Landing Bus will be parked at the Williamsburg HyVee Store from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 for 10th annual "Stuff the Bus" for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Last year, the effort netted almost $1,000 and over 1,400 pounds of food for the Food Bank.
The event is sponsored by the Staff Unity Councils of The Landing at Williamsburg and Yankee Hill Village, along with HyVee. The Lincoln community is encouraged, through this event, to reach out to help neighbors in need.