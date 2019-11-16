Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has received a “Nourish Our Community” grant from Conagra Brands Foundation to help finance twice-daily congregate meals, food pantries, and cooking and gardening classes for children and adults.
Matt Talbot was one of only 23 nonprofits throughout the country selected for funding, and was nominated to apply for the grant by Tina Walton, a Conagra Brands employee and Matt Talbot volunteer.
Matt Talbot is unique in Lincoln as a community kitchen with outreach and prevention services available onsite. Often guests who are experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness will come to the facility to meet their basic need for food, and while onsite they learn about other outreach and prevention programs that can help them improve their lives.
The overall programming at Matt Talbot is comprehensive with the goal of moving people to a place of self-sufficiency. It is a safe and welcoming place where those who struggle can find respite, hope and tangible support.
Nearly 4,000 unduplicated clients were served last year with 38% being new clients that had not been served before. Over 110,000 meals were provided in 2018 (an increase of 4,000 from 2017), with an average of 151 people being served at each meal.
In addition to daily meals, emergency food pantries are provided to individuals and families who need food at home. Matt Talbot has an active nutrition program coordinated by a registered dietitian who offers medical nutrition therapy, cooking classes for adults and children, oversees an onsite community garden and is available to consult with hunger relief volunteers on menu planning.
This year, 21 employees from various Conagra business units in locations across the U.S. came together to review 31 proposals, of which 23 have been awarded a one-year grant from the Conagra Brands Foundation totaling a combined $350,000.